'Opposition Silent On Bengal Panchayat Polls Violence': PM's Top Quotes

You all must have seen this new gang (opposition parties) - 24 ke liye 26. For them, family is first, nation is nothing and corruption is their motivation. The bigger the scam, the more corrupt the person, and the higher their seat at the table.

The Constitution states that the nation is, "by the people, of the people, for the people". But for this opposition grouping, it is, "by the family, of the family, for the family".

Their (the opposition's) sole aim is to stop progress and fuel their corruption.

In Bengal the entire nation saw the violence during the panchayat elections. But the gang (opposition parties) looked the other way and stayed quiet. In Rajasthan, be it injustice towards women or exam papers being leaked, the gang remained silent and in support of their ilk.