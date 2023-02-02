Adani Row In Parliament, Disruptions As Opposition Demands Discussion

Opposition parties demanded the suspension of regular parliament proceedings on Thursday to discuss the risk to Indian investors from the continued slide in shares of the Adani Group following fraud claims by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Leaders of several opposition parties met in the parliament complex in the morning to whack out a joint strategy to take on the central government during the Budget Session, and decided to seek a discussion on the Adani Group issue.

The meeting in the chambers of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had leaders of 13 parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Samajwadi Party, DMK, Janata Dal-United, and Left.

Mr Kharge, the Congress chief, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and K Keshava Rao, an MP from Telangana Chief Minister KCR's party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) filed a notice for the discussing the Adani stock crash in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore filed a similar adjournment motion in the lower house.

Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.