Opposition Demands Yogi Adityanath's Resignation Over UP Man's Death

Opposition parties are demanding resignation after a tech executive was allegedly shot dead (File)

Opposition parties have demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a tech company executive was allegedly shot dead by a policeman in Lucknow early on Saturday, terming it an example of the dismal law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

"Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who is presently in Madhya Pradesh, has termed the killing a result of the prevailing 'jungle raj' and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi," Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

"The language of the Chief Minister, who advocates encounters, has been haughty and this has led to the audacity among the policemen. Governor Ram Naik has also been speaking about improvement in law and order, but it is not actually happening. The chief minister need to take moral responsibility of this and resign," Mr Chaudhary added.

Two constables have been arrested in connection with the gunning down of 38-year-old Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar area.

Echoing the demand for Chief Minister Adityanath's resignation, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu alleged that the incident exposed the real character of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who had come to power on the promise of ending "goonda raj" and "jungle raj".

"Those, who have the responsibility of checking crime, are flouting human rights for the lure of praise. Since the chief minister is holding the home department, he needs to resign on moral grounds," the Congress leader said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh said, "Earlier, the slogan was 'muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hain', (Smile, you are in Lucknow).

"Yogi kay raj mein ghabraiye ki aap Lucknow mein hai. Apka kahin bhi encounter ho sakta hai (Under Yogi raj, be scared you are in Lucknow. You can be shot in an encounter anywhere)," he tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Congressmen, led by Legislative Council member Deepak Singh, took out a candle march in Lucknow against the incident.