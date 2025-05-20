Operation Sindoor "Small War"? BJP's Sambit Patra Rips Into Congress

The Congress's contention that Operation Sindoor was a "small war" has sparked vehement objection from the BJP. Senior party leader Sambit Patra said this remark of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi's repeated demand for proof is an insult to the armed forces of the nation.

"Are Rahul Gandhi and Kharge ji not able to understand that our armed Forces entered Pakistan and struck nine terror sites there, and more than 100 terrorists were killed? After retaliation by Pakistan, their 11 airbases were destroyed, and today, Pakistan is crying in pain," Mr Patra said.

"You are saying that Operation Sindoor was a small war. This is fraud on the nation and the bravery of the armed forces," he said.

Mr Gandhi, he added, has been asking for proof for the last two days.

"We have been presenting digital proofs since day one. Pakistanis themselves have shown evidence. Despite this, you are asking for proof of the courage of the armed forces. This is the reason Rahul Gandhi and his leaders have become poster boys in Pakistan," Mr Patra said.

Mr Gandhi, he alleged is a favourite of terrorist Hafiz Saeed and he "provides oxygen" to Pakistan.

Mr Gandhi and the Congress have demanded that the government holds a special session of parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor - India's retaliation to the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 people were killed.

While the Opposition had firmly backed the government in any action it took after the Pahalgam attack, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking at a rally in Karnataka recently, had called Operation Sindoor a "chutput (small) war".

Mr Gandhi has also criticised the government for informing Pakistan at the start of Operation Sindoor, questioning how many planes were shot down by the Pakistan because of that.

Under Operation Sindoor, the armed forces launched targeted, precision strikes on terror bases in nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The armed forces also hit back when Pakistan retaliated, destroying multiple airfields in Pakistan following which Islamabad called for ceasefire.