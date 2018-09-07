"Preposterous," Says Election Chief On KCR Plans Of Early Telangana Polls

"He (KCR) should have refrained from this (announcement)," ECI OP Rawat told NDTV

Highlights KCR said the Telangana assembly would be dissolved before schedule OP Rawat said KCR's comments on elections are uncalled for KCR has been pushing for early polls to keep his voter base together

The Election Commission has expressed displeasure over Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's party pushing for early assembly elections in the southern state. Mr Rao, or KCR as he is commonly known as, has said the Telangana assembly would be dissolved eight months before schedule to clear the way for early polls.

"KCR's comments on elections are preposterous and uncalled for," Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat told NDTV this evening. "We are mandated by the Supreme Court to conduct elections at the earliest possible and there should be no delay," Mr Rawat said.

"We shouldn't allow a caretaker government to take the opportunity of delaying elections," he said.

KCR's move to go for early polls in Telangana was widely anticipated. Though the election would have been held in June 2019, KCR reportedly wanted to ensure that the focus during the state polls is on his role and his government's achievements, rather than on PM Modi or on the Congress.