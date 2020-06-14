Jawan Killed, 3 Injured In Pak Shelling Along Line of Control In J&K

Pakistani forces violated ceasefire in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night. (Representational image)

An army jawan was killed and three others were seriously injured during heavy exchange of firing between India and Pakistan along the line of control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, Pakistani forces resorted to heavy firing and shelling in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, drawing strong retaliation by the Indian Army.

Four Indian Army personnel were injured in the Pakistani firing and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them died during treatment, the officials said.

This is the third casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri this month.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan fell to Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar incident in Rajouri sector.