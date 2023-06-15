One Arrested For Snatching Phone, Shooting Gun In Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area

(Representative Image)

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a 19-year-old youth and opening gunfire in southeast Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 11.30 pm, a call was received about a shot being fired and a man being robbed of his mobile phone, they said.

Monu Gautam, a helper, was on his way home after work when, around 11.15 pm a person named Ankit Tomar snatched his mobile phone and tried to flee, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Monu raised an alarm, and when people nearby tried to chase Tomar down, he opened fire, police said, adding that eventually people caught Tomar and handed him over to authorities.

Police said that no one was injured in the shooting, and they have seized the robbed mobile phone and the pistol used in the offence and recovered the bullet shell from the spot.

Earlier that evening, Tomar was seen roaming around in the area with Akash Badhana, a resident of Faridabad, in a Baleno car owned by Akash.

When he spotted Monu, Akash handed a pistol to Ankit and asked him to rob him, the police said.

A case under relevant sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered.

Efforts are being made to arrest Akash Badhana, they added.