1 Dead In Bomb Attack In Bengal's Kankinara That Saw Clashes During Polls

A man was killed and several people were severely injured in a bomb attack last night at a neighbourhood in Bengal's Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district that saw clashes during the national elections last month.

68-year-old Md Mukhtar, some of his family members and their neighbours were sitting outside their homes in Baruipara when the attack happened. Md Moktar died on the spot. His wife was among those who were severely injured.

Heavy security has been deployed in the area after the attack.

Kankinara, which comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, and neighbouring towns of Bhatpara have been hit by violence since elections when a former Trinamool Congress legislator Arjun Singh joined the BJP and defeated sitting Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi.