1 Dead In Bomb Attack In Bengal's Kankinara That Saw Clashes During Polls

All India | Written by | Updated: June 11, 2019 10:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
1 Dead In Bomb Attack In Bengal's Kankinara That Saw Clashes During Polls

Heavy security has been deployed in the area after the attack.


Kolkata: 

A man was killed and several people were severely injured in a bomb attack last night at a neighbourhood in Bengal's Kankinara in North 24 Parganas district that saw clashes during the national elections last month.

68-year-old Md Mukhtar, some of his family members and their neighbours were sitting outside their homes in Baruipara when the attack happened. Md Moktar died on the spot. His wife was among those who were severely injured.

Heavy security has been deployed in the area after the attack.

Kankinara, which comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, and neighbouring towns of Bhatpara have been hit by violence since elections when a former Trinamool Congress legislator Arjun Singh joined the BJP and defeated sitting Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kankinara bomb attackBengal poll violenceBengal violence
বাংলায় পড়ুন

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableAmazon SaleFlipkart SaleSamsung M40

................................ Advertisement ................................