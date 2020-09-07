One-Day Session Of Delhi Assembly On September 14: Report

In view of the pandemic, the session will be held with various safety measures in place (File)

The Delhi Cabinet has decided to convene a special one-day session of the Legislative Assembly on September 14, government sources said on Monday.

A proposal by Principal Secretary (Law) for the one-day special session of Delhi Assembly was considered and approved by the Cabinet on September 5, they said.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the session will be held with various safety measures in place, including testing of legislators and staff, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)