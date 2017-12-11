One Arrested In Attack On French Tourists Near UP's Mirzapur According to reports, while the tourists were concluding their visit, a couple of young men passed lewd remarks at the women in the group.

Share EMAIL PRINT A couple of young men made lewd remarks on the French tourists, which led to an altercation (NDTV) Varanasi: A group of six French tourists, along with their friends from India, were allegedly harassed while they were visiting the Lakhaniya Dari waterfall in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, close to Varanasi, on Sunday evening.



According to reports, while they were concluding their visit, a couple of young men passed lewd remarks at the women in the group.



This led to an argument and then a fight. The men left but soon returned with 10 others. One of the tourists was injured in the fight that followed.



However, other local residents intervened and managed to apprehend some of them.



The police have arrested one person.



In October,



A group of six French tourists, along with their friends from India, were allegedly harassed while they were visiting the Lakhaniya Dari waterfall in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, close to Varanasi, on Sunday evening.According to reports, while they were concluding their visit, a couple of young men passed lewd remarks at the women in the group.This led to an argument and then a fight. The men left but soon returned with 10 others. One of the tourists was injured in the fight that followed.However, other local residents intervened and managed to apprehend some of them.The police have arrested one person.In October, a Swiss tourist couple were attacked in Fatehpur Sikri near Agra , leaving them with severe wounds and broken bones.