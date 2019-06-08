Haryana Woman Thrashes Mother-In-Law, Chief Minister Reacts After Video

The woman grabbed her mother-in-law's hair and thrashed her in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

A woman grabs her old mother-in-law by hair, abuses and thrashes her badly in Haryana's Mahendragarh district. The shameful act, filmed by a neighbour on phone, was widely shared on Whatsapp and social media leading to the woman's arrest.

In the video, the old woman, visibly in pain, is unable to defend herself from the continuous attack from her daughter-in-law. The video caused an uproar online and also caught Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's attention.

"This is deplorable and condemnable, such behavior should not be tolerated in civilised society. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested," he said on Twitter.

The neighbour, a young girl studying at Delhi University, who shot the incident on phone, said that she was shocked to see the incident.

"The woman was abusing and beating her old mother-in-law from quite some time. I did not know what to do, then decided to shoot it. I wasn't afraid as what she did was wrong," the student said.

In the video, the old woman, visibly in pain, could not defend herself, but was continuously being attacked by her daughter-in-law. After the video was widely condemned online, the police reached the old woman's home in Niwaz Nagar village and took her for medical check-up.

"We are taking her for medical examination after that we will take her wherever she wants to go," the investigating police officer said.

The daughter-in-law, who ran away from the village, was later arrested.

(With Inputs From ANI)