On 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy Analyses JDS-Congress Coalition In Karnataka: Highlights

Will the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka pull of a win this time as well? The infighting between the parties has been a talking point in the recent past. Will this help the BJP to win the crucial state or is the Modi factor enough to bag votes? From coalition to caste, Prannoy Roy and his team analyse crucial questions on The Countdown tonight and bring you exclusive interviews with Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, Congress's DK Shivakumar, Former Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP R Ashok, actor turned politician Prakash Raj and the Bengaluru-South candidate of the BJP, Tejasvi Surya.
As far as the South is concerned - candidate, caste, cash. These 3 are playing a very major role but at what level, I cannot come on record.
HD Kumaraswamy has been very emotional from Day 1.
There are lots of differences of opinions at the ground level. But now, 1 year has passed. We have accepted this alliance. And a lot of senior leaders have accepted this. In 50 constituencies, we have differences of opinions. But in the rest 175 constituencies, the BJP and Congress are fighting. I am sure, we will have better results with this grand alliance.