On "The Countdown", Prannoy Roy Analyses JDS-Congress Coalition In Karnataka: Highlights

On today's episode of 'The Countdown', Prannoy Roy and his team bring you exclusive interviews, chats with voters and insights.

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 20, 2019 21:39 IST
Prannoy Roy and his team analyse crucial questions of Karnataka on The Countdown

New Delhi: 

Will the Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka pull of a win this time as well? The infighting between the parties has been a talking point in the recent past. Will this help the BJP to win the crucial state or is the Modi factor enough to bag votes? From coalition to caste, Prannoy Roy and his team analyse crucial questions on The Countdown tonight and bring you exclusive interviews with Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, Congress's DK Shivakumar, Former Deputy Chief Minister of the BJP R Ashok, actor turned politician Prakash Raj and the Bengaluru-South candidate of the BJP, Tejasvi Surya.

Here are the highlights of today's episode of 'The Countdown':


Apr 20, 2019
21:35 (IST)
Opinion polls suggest a close fight between BJP, Cong-JD(S) in Karnataka
Health warning: Opinion polls often get it wrong
Apr 20, 2019
21:34 (IST)
A 5% swing in votes would have made a big difference to Karnataka results
Apr 20, 2019
21:33 (IST)
Landslide victories in Karnataka over the decades:
Apr 20, 2019
21:28 (IST)
R Ashoka, former deputy chief minister says people want BJP in Karnataka and it is the party's southern gateway.
Apr 20, 2019
21:27 (IST)
The religion and caste factors in Karnataka:

Apr 20, 2019
21:26 (IST)
DK Shivakumar on the Congress-JDS alliance

Apr 20, 2019
21:25 (IST)
Karnataka water resource minister DK Shivakumar on The Countdown:
Apr 20, 2019
21:23 (IST)
Congress-JDS support base
Apr 20, 2019
21:23 (IST)
BJP support base in Karnataka
Apr 20, 2019
21:17 (IST)
DK Shivakumar on the major factor this elections:
As far as the South is concerned - candidate, caste, cash. These 3 are playing a very major role but at what level, I cannot come on record.
Apr 20, 2019
21:16 (IST)
DK Shivakumar on Modi vs Who?
No one in the state is asking vote for Yeddyurappa here, no one in the states is asking for candidates. Everyone is asking for Modi. I cannot understand - still we could not get any report card for Modi here?

When asked if the election is Modi vs Who, he says the election is Modi vs Mahagathbandhan, Modi vs False promises.
Apr 20, 2019
21:13 (IST)
DK Shivakumar on HD Kumaraswamy:
HD Kumaraswamy has been very emotional from Day 1.
Apr 20, 2019
21:12 (IST)
DK Shivakumar on JDS:
There are lots of differences of opinions at the ground level. But now, 1 year has passed. We have accepted this alliance. And a lot of senior leaders have accepted this. In 50 constituencies, we have differences of opinions. But in the rest 175 constituencies, the BJP and Congress are fighting. I am sure, we will have better results with this grand alliance.
Apr 20, 2019
21:10 (IST)
Siddaramaiah has shown his large heartedness: DK Shivakumar

Apr 20, 2019
21:08 (IST)
The Congress and JDS coalition has had a small impact
Apr 20, 2019
21:05 (IST)
Karnataka Turnouts comparison between 2014 and 2019
Apr 20, 2019
21:04 (IST)
Karnataka has been a BJP state for the last 20 years.
