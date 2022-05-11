On Sedition Law, 5 Big Points From Supreme Court's Massive Order

In a historic decision, the Supreme Court today ordered a stay on all pending sedition cases and advised the police and administration to not use this section of the law until the Centre finishes its review. "If any fresh cases are filed, concerned parties may approach court and court to expeditiously dispose of the same," Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna said.

"The Union of India is at liberty to pass directives to states to prevent misuse of the law," the Chief Justice of India said. "It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further rexamination is over. We hope and expect that centre and state will desist from registering any FIR under 124a or initiate proceeding under the same till rexamination is over," It said.

"The Union of India will reconsider the law. The petitioners say the law is being misused. The Attorney General had also mentioned the sedition charge filed in the Hanuman Chalisa case. It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over. We hope and expect that centre and state will desist from registering any FIR under 124A or initiate proceeding under the same till re-examination is over," said Chief Justice NV Ramana.

The Centre proposed that future FIRs under Section 124A IPC (sedition charge) be registered only after scrutiny by a Superintendent of Police level official or above. On pending cases, courts can be directed to expeditiously consider bail, it said. "There are over 800 cases of sedition filed across India. 13,000 people are in jail," senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said.