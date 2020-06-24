On Russia's Victory Day, India's Tri-Service Contingent Marches In Moscow

Victory Day: India's tri-service contingent marches at Red Square in Moscow

A majestic tri-service contingent of the Indian military walked down the wide road at Red Square in Moscow as Russia celebrated Victory Day to mark the end of World War 2 in 1945. India's 75-member tri-service in their bright, crisp uniforms are seen in visuals marching at the Red Square alongside military personnel from 11 countries, including China.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was one of the high-profile guests at the event in Russia. A mask around his neck for safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Rajnath posted a photo in a smart white kurta with a black half-jacket, watching the parade from a distance.

"Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade," Mr Singh tweeted.

Attending the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow today to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory of the Soviet People in the great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.



I am proud that a Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces is also participating in this parade. pic.twitter.com/0zBiaKH5r1 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 24, 2020

Mr Singh is in Moscow on a three-day visit at the invitation of the Russian Defence Ministry to attend the 75th Victory Day parade.

"Impressive turnout of the Tri-Service contingent of the Indian Armed Forces at the Victory Day Parade in Moscow is indeed an extremely proud and happy moment for me," Mr Singh tweeted.

Russia had postponed by a month the military parade, which is traditionally held at Moscow's Red Square on May 9, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that on June 24, 1945 a massive parade of "victors" took place in honour of soldiers who fought for Moscow, defended Leningrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin during the last days of Second World War.

Mr Singh is the first senior Union Minister to undertake a foreign visit in four months as international travels were restricted due to the pandemic.

His visit to Russia also comes amid tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control or LAC.