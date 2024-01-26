On Republic Day, Sikkim Honours Heroes Of Last Year's Flash Floods

Glimpses from Republic Day celebrations in Gangtok shared by Sikkim Chief Minister.

The Sikkim government felicitated the heroes who helped in flood rescue operations after a glacial lake outburst last year, during the Republic Day celebrations in Gangtok today.

At least 40 people died in the October flash floods, besides 77 others who were presumed dead after being missing for two months.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay attended the event along with the families of Dr Pema Tenzing Lachungpa and Dawa Lepcha, who lost their lives in flash floods.

They were honoured with the Chief Minister's Bravery Award posthumously along with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh, which was received by their wives.

Dr Pema, who lost his life in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang, was the Chief Medical Officer as well as the Deputy General Manager of Sikkim Urja Limited. Dawa Lepcha was a contract staff at the Teesta Stage 5 dam site in Dikchu.

Three Army colonels - Amol Gill of 17th Mountain Division, Rajat Panwar of 27th Mountain Division and SK Chaudhary of 33 Corps - received certificates of appreciation for extraordinary contribution during the rescue operations.

Two Air Force personnel - Air Commodore Manish V Patel and Group Captain Bibhudutta Jenamani - and three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel - Inspector General of Police SR Roy, Deputy Inspector General RN Singh and Commandant Mukesh Yadav - were also felicitated.

Three Border Roads Organization (BRO) officials - Chief Engineer Brigadier Manoj Gupta of Project Swastik, Colonel AK Dixit of 758 BRTF and Sanjay Dutt Dohbal of 107 RCC - were also honoured.

Besides, four officials of NHIDCL and one each from BSNL and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) were also felicitated.

India celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday, marking the anniversary of the country official adopting its Constitution.