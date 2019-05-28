On Rahul Gandhi's Reported Outburst, Team Ashok Gehlot Fights Back

Ashok Gehlot had said Rahul Gandhi "has the right to point out any shortcoming during campaign"

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave only a fraction of his time to campaign for his son, sources close to him said today, countering allegations that his preoccupation with his son's campaign has led to the party's resounding loss in the state. The BJP had won all 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state less than six months after the party wrested power from the Vasundhara Raje government. Most of the blame has been laid at the door of the Chief Minister by followers of the Sachin Pilot camp.

Sources close to the Chief Minister said "rumours" were being spread about his public meetings during the Lok Sabha campaign.

The Chief Minister has addressed 182 rallies and public meetings across Rajasthan. Of these, only 11 were in Jodhpur - his home turf from where his son Vaibhav Gehlot contested and lost, sources said.

"Mr Gehlot went for nominations of 22 candidates out of 25. He visited each constituency at least three times. In Jodhpur, he held only 11 meetings and went there for only 9 of the 52 days during the campaign from March 14 to May 4," a source said, presenting a fact-sheet containing the details of the rallies and meetings.

The clarification comes days after Rahul Gandhi's tough talk at a party meeting on Saturday about senior leaders who fielded their sons in the election and confined themselves to their campaign, ignoring the party's needs in key states.

While Mr Gandhi did not name anyone, there was speculation that his words were directed, among others, at Ashok Gehlot.

The Chief Minister, who was present at the meeting, later said the party president "has the right to point out any shortcomings that may have happened during the campaign ".

Today, both Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot came to New Delhi to visit Rahul Gandhi, but could only meet his sister. Mr Gandhi has been adamant about quitting his post. He has not met many people since announcing his intentions at the Working Committee meeting on Saturday.

The defeat in the election has led to a renewal of factionalism in the state. Sachin Pilot, who wanted to be rewarded for his work, building the party from grassroot level ahead of the assembly elections - was given the deputy's post. It was argued that upsetting someone like the 67-year-old master strategist was too big a risk.