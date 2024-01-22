'On PM Modi's Request': Amit Shah Lights Diyas After Ram Temple Consecration

"Today the entire nation is filled with joy on the arrival of Shri Ram Lalla in his grand temple."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday evening lighted 'Ram Jyoti' (earthern lamps) after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Today the entire nation is filled with joy on the arrival of Shri Ram Lalla in his grand temple. On the request of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the entire country is celebrating Diwali by lighting the Ram Jyoti. I also lit lamps with my family on the arrival of Lord Shri Ram," Amit Shah posted on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighted 'Ram Jyoti' this evening at his residence in New Delhi to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The photos were shared by the Prime Minister on X with the caption "Ram Jyoti".

The Prime Minister has urged citizens to light the 'Ram Jyoti' on the auspicious occasion and welcome Ram Lalla.

Meanwhile, RSS workers along with their families celebrated 'Deepotsav' at RSS headquarters in Maharashtra's Nagpur, to celebrate Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

BJP National President JP Nadda along with his family also lighted oil lamps at his residence in Delhi, to celebrate 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Moreover, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Haryana CM ML Khattar celebrated 'Deepotsav' at their residence.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his family in Dehradun celebrated the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya by lighting lamps.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that after almost 500 years, Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' has happened.

"After almost 500 years, Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' has happened...You can hear 'Jai Shree Ram' in every locality of Kolkata," Adhikari said.

In Tamil Nadu and Chandigarh firecrackers adorned the sky as locals celebrate Ayodhya Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha'.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who led the ceremony.

The Prime Minister walked inside the temple premises with a silver 'chattar' (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals.

