On Oxygen Allocation For Delhi, High Court's Crucial Query To Centre

The Delhi High Court hearing the issue of the huge oxygen shortage in the national capital, today questioned the Centre why oxygen allocation was not increased despite Arvind Kejriwal government's repeated appeals. Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the court said, were given more oxygen than they asked for. The central government has to either show justification for this or "make amends", said the two-judge bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, said the central government will respond to the court's query. "There are states which received less than what they had asked for. We have been rationalising," Mr Mehta said.

Earlier today, Delhi had placed a list of oxygen demands and allocation of states before the judges, contending that only Delhi was not being given what it was asking for.

While Delhi says its oxygen requirement is 700 metric tonnes, its allocation was initially 480 metric tonnes which was later increased to 490. The result, the government has been claiming, is the huge oxygen shortage that has kept the city's hospitals to a breaking point for nearly two weeks.