On Odisha's Raja Parba, PM Modi Tweets Greetings

Raja Parba 2021: PM Modi tweeted greetings on Odisha's festive day celebrating womanhood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja Parba, a festival celebrating womanhood. "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. The second day of the festival signifies the beginning of the month of Mithuna, marking the arrival of rainy season.

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2021

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the people of his state and wrote in Odia, "...This is our unique tradition of honoring Basudha (Earth), nature and the greatness of women. Celebrate it at home with family members in times of crisis..,".

ଗଣପର୍ବ ରଜ ଅବସରରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ବସୁଧା, ପ୍ରକୃତି ଓ ନାରୀମାନଙ୍କ ମହନୀୟତାକୁ ସମ୍ମାନ ଜଣାଇବାର ଏହା ଆମର ଅନନ୍ୟ ପରମ୍ପରା। କୋଭିଡ ସଙ୍କଟ ସମୟରେ ପରିବାର ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସହ ଘରେ ରହି ଏହାକୁ ପାଳନ କରନ୍ତୁ। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଚେତନତା ଓ ସହଯୋଗ, କୋଭିଡ ଯୁଦ୍ଧରେ ଆମକୁ ନିଶ୍ଚୟ ବିଜୟୀ କରିବ। pic.twitter.com/V2b9Ov0UFt — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 14, 2021

"It is believed that during this time, Mother Earth menstruates...," Odisha Tourism Development Corporation chairperson, S Mishra said. It's significant for the farming community as they start preparations for the monsoon sowing season.

"Celebrate womanhood, enjoy the swings, relish mouth watering pithas and savour the Raja Paan...," tweeted the Odisha Tourism.

#RajaParba: Celebrate womanhood, enjoy the swings, relish mouth watering pithas & savour the #RajaPaan. We wish you a happy #Raja.#OdishaTourism



NOTE: The video footage is of pre-Covid days. Plz adhere to all the guidelines and #StaySafe. pic.twitter.com/qWuy13jQAJ — Odisha Tourism (@odisha_tourism) June 14, 2021

Award winning sand artist, Sudarshan Pattnaik posted his beautiful creation on Twitter: "On the occasion of Raja Parba, a three day festival to celebrate the womanhood...I am sharing one of my sand art."

On the occasion of #RajaParba a three day festival to celebrate the womanhood of mother earth. I am sharing one of my SandArt . #HappyRajaParba#Odiaparbapic.twitter.com/HLvB9QXfzU — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 14, 2021

Happy Raja Parba 2021!