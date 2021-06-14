On Odisha's Raja Parba, PM Modi Tweets Greetings

Raja Parba Odisha: PM Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raja Parba. The festival in Odisha, is primarily the celebration of womanhood.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Raja Parba, a festival celebrating womanhood. "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Raja Parba. I pray for the good health and well-being of everyone," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. The second day of the festival signifies the beginning of the month of Mithuna, marking the arrival of rainy season.  

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the people of his state and wrote in Odia, "...This is our unique tradition of honoring Basudha (Earth), nature and the greatness of women. Celebrate it at home with family members in times of crisis..,". 

"It is believed that during this time, Mother Earth menstruates...," Odisha Tourism Development Corporation chairperson, S Mishra said. It's significant for the farming community as they start preparations for the monsoon sowing season. 

"Celebrate womanhood, enjoy the swings, relish mouth watering pithas and savour the Raja Paan...," tweeted the Odisha Tourism.

Award winning sand artist, Sudarshan Pattnaik posted his beautiful creation on Twitter: "On the occasion of Raja Parba, a three day festival to celebrate the womanhood...I am sharing one of my sand art."  

Happy Raja Parba 2021!