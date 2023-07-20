On Nomination From Hajipur Seat, Chirag Paswan's Big Claim

Chirag Paswan sidestepped the question of a merger following his entry into the NDA.

Chirag Paswan, back in the NDA and hugged publicly by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today pushed the ball in the court of his uncle Pashupati Paras when asked about unification of Lok Janshakti Party factions. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he also dropped hints that the question of Hajipur seat -- the latest bone of contention with his uncle -- has already been settled in his favour by the NDA.

Asked about the battle over the seat and the claims of his uncle, Mr Paswan said, "I'm sure he has a claim. He is the current MP. But I too, have my reasons. Hajipur was my father's project and it is my responsibility to finish his unfinished work. But these decisions will be made by the alliance".

Is the alliance finding the decision a difficult one to make? "I don't think so," Mr Paswan said emphatically. "This decision will be made or has been made already. I'll say this much. the LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest the election from Hajipur," he added.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) is the faction led by Mr Paswan. The split was the result of a feud with his uncle that started two years ago over the control of the party founded by the late Ram Vilas Paswan -- Mr Paswan's father.

Mr Paras, 71, claimed he was snubbed and humiliated by his nephew after the death of his brother. The feud had escalated over Chirag Paswan's decision to break away from the NDA during the Bihar elections and contest against Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United.

Pashupati Paras finally rebelled and walked out with his supporters to join the NDA. He is now a central minister.

Ahead of next year's general election, the BJP now wants both factions to merge. The united party commanded the loyalty of around six per cent of Paswan voters in the state.

Mr Paswan sidestepped the question of a merger following his entry into the NDA. "In my family such decisions are taken by the elders," said the 40-year-old, who had declared that he felt orphaned when Mr Paras split the party and went his own way.

For the BJP -- which has a tough task matching the performance of the 2019 elections in 2024 in absence of Nitish Kumar -- a re-unification of the two factions of the LJP is crucial.

But Mr Paras has refused to comply. "He (Nityanand Rai) said 'uncle, nephew, get together'. I said it is not possible. When things go wrong, when the milk curdles, no matter how hard you try, you get no butter," he had told reporters earlier this week.