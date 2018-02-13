On Maha Shivratri, A Look At 108 Names Of Lord Shiva And Their Meanings

1. Shiva: always pure
2. Maheshwara: lord of gods
3. Shambhu: one who bestows prosperity
4. Pinakin: one who has a bow in his hand
5. Shashi Shekhara: the god who wears the crescent moon in his hair
6. Vamadeva: the god who is pleasing and auspicious in every way
7. Virupaksha: lord shiva with oblique eyes
8. Kapardi: the lord with thickly matted hair
9. Nilalohita: the one with red and blue colour
10. Shankara: one who gives happiness and prosperity
11. Shulapani: the one who carries a trident
12. Khatvangi: the god who carries a knurled club (khatvanga)
13. Vishnuvallabha: the one who is dear to lord vishnu
14. Shipivishta: the lord whose form emits great rays of light
15. Ambikanatha: consort of ambika (parvati)
16. Shrikantha: of glorious neck
17. Bhaktavatsala: the one who is favourably inclined towards his devotees
18. Bhava: the god who is existence itself
19. Sharva: remover of all troubles
20. Trilokesha: the lord of all the three worlds
21. Shitikantha: the lord who has white neck
22. Shivapriya: beloved of parvati
23. Ugra: the one who has extremely fierce nature
24. Kapali: one who wears a necklace of skulls
25. Kamari: enemy of kamadeva
26. Andhakasura sudana: the lord who killed the asura andhaka
27. Gangadhara: the god who holds the ganges river in his hair
28. Lalataksha: one who has an eye in the forehead
29. Kalakala: he is the death of death
30. Kripanidhi: the god who is the treasure of compassion
31. Bheema: the one who has fearful form
32. Parshuhasta: the god who holds axe in hands
33. Mrigpaani: the god who possess deer in hands
34. Jattadhar: the god who keeps tress (jata)
35. Kailashavasi: native of kailasha
36. Kawachi: the god who possess armour
37. Kathor: the god who has a strong body
38. Tripurantak : the god who killed tripurasura
39. Vrishanka: the god who has a flag with a symbol of bull
40. Vrishbharudh: the one who rides bull
41. Bhasmodhulitavigrah: the one who applies ashes all over the body
42. Samapriya: the one who loves with equality
43. Swaramayi: the god who lives in all seven notes
44. Trayimurti: the one who possess veda form
45. Anishvara: the one who does not have any lord
46. Sarvagya: the one who knows everything
47. Paramatma: everyone's own soul
48. Somasuryaagnilochana: the one who has eyes in the form of sun, moon and fire
49. Havi: he who is wealthy in the form of ahuti
50. Yagyamaya: the architect of all sacrificial rites
51. Soma: the one who includes the form of uma
52. Panchavaktra: god of the five activities
53. Sadashiva: the one who is eternally auspicious
54. Vishveshwara: lord of the universe
55. Veerabhadra: who is violent , yet peaceful
56. Gananatha: god of the ganas
57. Prajapati: the one who is the creator of dynasty
58. Hiranyareta: the one who emanates golden souls
59. Durdharsha: the one who is unconquerable
60. Girisha: lord of mountains
61. Girisha: the god who sleeps on kailash mountain
62. Anagha: he who is pure
63. Bujangabhushana: lord adorned with golden snakes
64. Bharga: lord who ends all sins
65. Giridhanva: god whose weapon is a mountain
66. Giripriya: lord who is fond of mountains
67. Krittivasaa: god who wears clothes of elephant skin
68. Purarati: destroyer of town or "pur" named enemy
69. Bhagwaan: god of prosperity
70. Pramathadhipa: god who is served by goblins
71. Mrityunjaya: victor of death
72. Sukshamatanu: god who has a subtle body
73. Jagadvyapi: god who lives in the world
74. Jagadguru: guru of all the worlds
75. Vyomakesha: whose hair spreads in the sky
76. Mahasenajanaka: father of kartikya
77. Charuvikrama: the guardian of wandering pilgrims
78. Rudra: the one who gets sad by the pain of devotees
79. Bhootapati: lord of panchabhoota or bhootapreta
80. Sthanu: firm and immovable deity
81. Ahirbhudhanya: the one who possess kundalini
82. Digambara: the god whose robes is the cosmos
83. Ashtamurti: lord who has eight forms
84. Anekatma: the god who possess many forms
85. Satvika: lord of boundless energy
86. Shuddhavigraha: lord of pure soul
87. Shashvata: lord who is eternal and endless
88. Khandaparshu: lord who wears broken axe
89. Aja: the one who is boundless
90. Pashvimochana: lord who releases all fetters
91. Mrida: the lord who shows only mercy
92. Pashupati: lord of animals
93. Deva: lord of devas
94. Mahadeva: greatest of the gods
95. Avayaya: the one who never subject to change
96. Hari: same as lord vishnu
97. Bhagnetrabhid: the lord who damaged bhaga's eye
98. Avayayat: shiva who is unseen
99. Dakshadhwarahara: destroyer of daksha's conceited sacrifice (yagya)
100. Har: the lord who dissolves all bondage and sins
101. Pushadantabhit: one who punished pushan
102. Avyagra: lord who is steady and unwavering
103. Sahsraksha: one who has limitless forms
104. Sahasrapada: the lord who is standing and walking everywhere
105. Apavargaprada: lord who gives and takes all things
106. Ananta: the one who is unending
107. Taraka: the lord who is great liberator of mankind
108. Parameshwara: the great god
(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)