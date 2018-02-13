On Maha Shivratri, A Look At 108 Names Of Lord Shiva And Their Meanings

Maha Shivratri or the "great night of Shiva" comes once in a year, just before the arrival of Spring season in the month of February or March. This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on February 13, Tuesday, and will be extended till February 14. Maha Shivratri is not for celebrations and merry-making but to worship Lord Shiva, introspect and become meditative. Lord Shiva, depending on his various qualities, have been recognised and called by several names: Maheshwara, Shambhu, Soma, Shashvata, Parameshwara and others.



1. Shiva: always pure

2. Maheshwara: lord of gods

3. Shambhu: one who bestows prosperity

4. Pinakin: one who has a bow in his hand

5. Shashi Shekhara: the god who wears the crescent moon in his hair

6. Vamadeva: the god who is pleasing and auspicious in every way

7. Virupaksha: lord shiva with oblique eyes

8. Kapardi: the lord with thickly matted hair

9. Nilalohita: the one with red and blue colour

10. Shankara: one who gives happiness and prosperity

11. Shulapani: the one who carries a trident

12. Khatvangi: the god who carries a knurled club (khatvanga)

13. Vishnuvallabha: the one who is dear to lord vishnu

14. Shipivishta: the lord whose form emits great rays of light

15. Ambikanatha: consort of ambika (parvati)

16. Shrikantha: of glorious neck

17. Bhaktavatsala: the one who is favourably inclined towards his devotees

18. Bhava: the god who is existence itself

19. Sharva: remover of all troubles

20. Trilokesha: the lord of all the three worlds

21. Shitikantha: the lord who has white neck

22. Shivapriya: beloved of parvati

23. Ugra: the one who has extremely fierce nature

24. Kapali: one who wears a necklace of skulls

25. Kamari: enemy of kamadeva

26. Andhakasura sudana: the lord who killed the asura andhaka

27. Gangadhara: the god who holds the ganges river in his hair

28. Lalataksha: one who has an eye in the forehead

29. Kalakala: he is the death of death

30. Kripanidhi: the god who is the treasure of compassion

31. Bheema: the one who has fearful form

32. Parshuhasta: the god who holds axe in hands

33. Mrigpaani: the god who possess deer in hands

34. Jattadhar: the god who keeps tress (jata)

35. Kailashavasi: native of kailasha

36. Kawachi: the god who possess armour

37. Kathor: the god who has a strong body

38. Tripurantak : the god who killed tripurasura

39. Vrishanka: the god who has a flag with a symbol of bull

40. Vrishbharudh: the one who rides bull

41. Bhasmodhulitavigrah: the one who applies ashes all over the body

42. Samapriya: the one who loves with equality

43. Swaramayi: the god who lives in all seven notes

44. Trayimurti: the one who possess veda form

45. Anishvara: the one who does not have any lord

46. Sarvagya: the one who knows everything

47. Paramatma: everyone's own soul

48. Somasuryaagnilochana: the one who has eyes in the form of sun, moon and fire

49. Havi: he who is wealthy in the form of ahuti

50. Yagyamaya: the architect of all sacrificial rites

51. Soma: the one who includes the form of uma

52. Panchavaktra: god of the five activities

53. Sadashiva: the one who is eternally auspicious

54. Vishveshwara: lord of the universe

55. Veerabhadra: who is violent , yet peaceful

56. Gananatha: god of the ganas

57. Prajapati: the one who is the creator of dynasty

58. Hiranyareta: the one who emanates golden souls

59. Durdharsha: the one who is unconquerable

60. Girisha: lord of mountains

61. Girisha: the god who sleeps on kailash mountain

62. Anagha: he who is pure

63. Bujangabhushana: lord adorned with golden snakes

64. Bharga: lord who ends all sins

65. Giridhanva: god whose weapon is a mountain

66. Giripriya: lord who is fond of mountains

67. Krittivasaa: god who wears clothes of elephant skin

68. Purarati: destroyer of town or "pur" named enemy

69. Bhagwaan: god of prosperity

70. Pramathadhipa: god who is served by goblins

71. Mrityunjaya: victor of death

72. Sukshamatanu: god who has a subtle body

73. Jagadvyapi: god who lives in the world

74. Jagadguru: guru of all the worlds

75. Vyomakesha: whose hair spreads in the sky

76. Mahasenajanaka: father of kartikya

77. Charuvikrama: the guardian of wandering pilgrims

78. Rudra: the one who gets sad by the pain of devotees

79. Bhootapati: lord of panchabhoota or bhootapreta

80. Sthanu: firm and immovable deity

81. Ahirbhudhanya: the one who possess kundalini

82. Digambara: the god whose robes is the cosmos

83. Ashtamurti: lord who has eight forms

84. Anekatma: the god who possess many forms

85. Satvika: lord of boundless energy

86. Shuddhavigraha: lord of pure soul

87. Shashvata: lord who is eternal and endless

88. Khandaparshu: lord who wears broken axe

89. Aja: the one who is boundless

90. Pashvimochana: lord who releases all fetters

91. Mrida: the lord who shows only mercy

92. Pashupati: lord of animals

93. Deva: lord of devas

94. Mahadeva: greatest of the gods

95. Avayaya: the one who never subject to change

96. Hari: same as lord vishnu

97. Bhagnetrabhid: the lord who damaged bhaga's eye

98. Avayayat: shiva who is unseen

99. Dakshadhwarahara: destroyer of daksha's conceited sacrifice (yagya)

100. Har: the lord who dissolves all bondage and sins

101. Pushadantabhit: one who punished pushan

102. Avyagra: lord who is steady and unwavering

103. Sahsraksha: one who has limitless forms

104. Sahasrapada: the lord who is standing and walking everywhere

105. Apavargaprada: lord who gives and takes all things

106. Ananta: the one who is unending

107. Taraka: the lord who is great liberator of mankind

108. Parameshwara: the great god

