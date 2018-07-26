On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Twitter Abuzz With Tributes For Kargil War Heroes

kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 every year in the honour of Kargil War heroes who got India victory in the 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. Kargil Vijay Diwas was named after the success of Operation Vijay. The Kargil War in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir took place after Pakistani troops crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on the heights. It took about three months for the Indian forces to recapture the posts.



Paying a tribute to the Kargil war heroes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "On #KargilVijayDiwas, a grateful nation pays homage to all those who served the nation during Operation Vijay. Our brave soldiers ensured that India remains protected and gave a befitting answer to those who tried to vitiate the atmosphere of peace."

In another tweet, he wrote, "India will always remember with pride, the outstanding political leadership provided by Atal Ji during Operation Vijay. He led from the front, supported our armed forces and clearly articulated India's stand at the world stage. #KargilVijayDiwas" Other ministers also paid tribute to the armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Sushma Swaraj wrote, "Salute to courage, valour & sacrifice of our martyrs & heroes. #KargilVijayDiwas"



Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Delhi on Kargil Vijay Diwas.

International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture on Kargil Vijay Diwas at Puri Beach in Odisha. He wrote, "we take pride in our brave soldiers #JaiJawan"

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag tweeted, "Shed a small tear of pride for our heroes who fought and who laid down their lives in all their glory for our tomorrow. They fought at heights over 18k feet, inhospitable rugged terrain ,steep mountains. The Nation rose above their own self. #KargilVijayDiwas ! Jai Hind"

Major Surendra Poonia wrote, "Freedom is NOT for Free... Price of our Freedom is beyond our imagination and our brothers paid for us ! Beneath this land,527 of our brothers are resting after giving their EVERYTHING for our motherland.@adgpi Long Live The Glory of Our Martyr! Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas"

Under Operation Vijay, Indian government mobilized 2 lakh troops. In Kargil War, 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives. Kargil War Memorial, built by the Indian Army, is located in Dras, in the foothills of the Tololing Hill. The memorial is located about 5 km from the city centre across the Tiger Hill. Over 527 soldiers from Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the Kargil.