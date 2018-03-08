On International Women's Day 2018, Google Doodle Showcases 12 Moving Tales By Women Artists

Like many great stories, Kaveri's story started with "once upon a time" too.

On #IWD2018, we'd love to hear about how you continue to make a difference everyday. Share your story using #HerStoryOurStory. #GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/gWwpPaOgskpic.twitter.com/WeujTcV2Vn - Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 8, 2018

"A thing people hopefully take away from my story is that circumstances can change for the better even though the world might look like a dark and grim place sometimes."



- shares @anna_haifisch, 1 of 12 artists featured in our #IWD2018#GoogleDoodle! https://t.co/ydJboV47yJpic.twitter.com/Fcr1dIIPVQ - Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 8, 2018

"IWD to me is an opportunity to share stories of Japanese women with people all around the world to inspire young women to change the new millennium for the better."



- Chihiro Takeuchi, 1 of 12 artists featured in our #IWD2018#GoogleDoodle! https://t.co/ydJboV47yJpic.twitter.com/Ebv8v4oTI1 - Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 8, 2018

"I hope that women who are in this situation feel comforted and

people are more sensitive to this reality."



-shares Esteli Meza, 1 of 12 artists featured in our #IWD2018#GoogleDoodlehttps://t.co/ydJboV47yJpic.twitter.com/ibODNR6kQR - Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 8, 2018

On International Women's Day 2018, Google pays tribute to the everyday women living all over the world through an interactive Google Doodle. The search engine giant reached out to 12 female artists and through visual narratives, shared their personal stories in today's doodle. It has also invited storytellers around the world to post personal stories about a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women using #HerStoryOurStory as the hashtag. Google India tweeted the Indian artist Kaveri Gopalakrishnan's "Up on the Roof" story aqd wrote, "Like many great stories, Kaveri's story started with "once upon a time" too. On #IWD2018, we'd love to hear about how you continue to make a difference everyday. Share your story using #HerStoryOurStory. #GoogleDoodle""While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common. We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day," wrote Google in a post. The 12 inspiring stories have been translated in more than 80 languages for a global audience.A look at the women artists' stories:"A thing people hopefully take away from my story is that circumstances can change for the better even though the world might look like a dark and grim place sometimes," says Anna Haifisch"IWD to me is an opportunity to share stories of Japanese women with people all around the world& to inspire young women to change the new millennium for the better," says Chihiro Takeuchi.I hope that women who are in this situation feel comforted and people are more sensitive to this reality," says Esteli Meza.Other artists and their story visuals. To read their stories, click here



5. Isuri - Aarthi the Amazing





6. Karabo Poppy Moletsane - Ntsoaki's Victory









9. Philippa Rice - Trust



10. Safa Khan - Homeland



11. Tillie Walden - Minutes

12. Tunalaya Dunn - Inwards





Happy International Women's Day!



