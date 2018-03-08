On International Women's Day 2018, Google Doodle Showcases 12 Moving Tales By Women Artists

On International Women's Day 2018, an interactive Google Doodle by the search giant that showcases stories by women artists with visual narratives.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 08, 2018 12:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On International Women's Day 2018, Google Doodle Showcases 12 Moving Tales By Women Artists

On International Women's Day 2018, an interactives doodle by Google.

New Delhi:  On International Women's Day 2018, Google pays tribute to the everyday women living all over the world through an interactive Google Doodle.  The search engine giant reached out to 12 female artists and through visual narratives, shared their personal stories in today's doodle. It has also invited storytellers around the world to post personal stories about a moment, person, or event that has impacted their lives as women using #HerStoryOurStory as the hashtag. Google India tweeted the Indian artist Kaveri Gopalakrishnan's "Up on the Roof" story aqd wrote, "Like many great stories, Kaveri's story started with "once upon a time" too. On #IWD2018, we'd love to hear about how you continue to make a difference everyday. Share your story using #HerStoryOurStory. #GoogleDoodle"
  "While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common. We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day," wrote Google in a post. The 12 inspiring stories have been translated in more than 80 languages for a  global audience.

A look at the women artists' stories:
google doodle


1. Anna Haifisch - Nov 1989

"A thing people hopefully take away from my story is that circumstances can change for the better even though the world might look like a dark and grim place sometimes," says Anna Haifisch
 
2. Chihiro Takeuchi - Ages and Stages

"IWD to me is an opportunity to share stories of Japanese women with people all around the world& to inspire young women to change the new millennium for the better," says  Chihiro Takeuchi.
 
3. Esteli Meza - My Aunt Blossoms

I hope that women who are in this situation feel comforted and people are more sensitive to this reality," says Esteli Meza.
  Other artists and their story visuals. To read their stories, click here.

4. Francesca Sanna - The Box
google doodle


5. Isuri - Aarthi the Amazing

google doodle



6. Karabo Poppy Moletsane - Ntsoaki's Victory

google doodle



Comments
Close [X]
7. Kaveri Gopalakrishnan - Up on the Roofgoogle doodle


8. Laerte - Love
google doodle


9. Philippa Rice - Trust

google doodle


10. Safa Khan - Homeland

google doodle


11. Tillie Walden - Minutes

google doodle

12. Tunalaya Dunn - Inwards

google doodle



Happy International Women's Day!

Trending

International Womens DayWomens DayInternational Womens Day 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................