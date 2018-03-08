On International Women's Day 2018, Google Doodle Showcases 12 Moving Tales By Women Artists

"While each artist tells a unique story, the themes are universal, reminding us of how much we often have in common. We hope that the combined power of words and images help bring these stories to life in a way that invokes feelings of understanding, empathy, and spirit of the day," wrote Google in a post. The 12 inspiring stories have been translated in more than 80 languages for a global audience.
A look at the women artists' stories:
1. Anna Haifisch - Nov 1989
"A thing people hopefully take away from my story is that circumstances can change for the better even though the world might look like a dark and grim place sometimes," says Anna Haifisch
2. Chihiro Takeuchi - Ages and Stages
"IWD to me is an opportunity to share stories of Japanese women with people all around the world& to inspire young women to change the new millennium for the better," says Chihiro Takeuchi.
3. Esteli Meza - My Aunt Blossoms
I hope that women who are in this situation feel comforted and people are more sensitive to this reality," says Esteli Meza.
Other artists and their story visuals.
4. Francesca Sanna - The Box
5. Isuri - Aarthi the Amazing
6. Karabo Poppy Moletsane - Ntsoaki's Victory
8. Laerte - Love
9. Philippa Rice - Trust
10. Safa Khan - Homeland
11. Tillie Walden - Minutes
12. Tunalaya Dunn - Inwards
Happy International Women's Day!