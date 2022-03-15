On Hijab Order, Petitioners Say 'Injustice', 'Betrayed By Our Own Country'

The five young women from Karnataka's Udupi whose petition on the use of hijab in educational institutions got turned down by the High Court today, told the media that they feel "betrayed" by the country.

"It's very unfortunate. We have been denied our fundamental rights. The high court has said that it is not a part of the essential religions practice. But that's wrong. The high court has denying that," they said at a press conference this afternoon.

"We want hijab. We won't go to college without the hijab," they said, insisting that headscarves for women are an essential part of their religion.