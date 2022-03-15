Live Updates: Wearing Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice, Says Karnataka High Court

Hijab Row Updates: The Karnataka High Court had temporarily banned religious clothes.

A hijab is not an essential religious practice, the Karnataka High Court said today in a huge setback to students who had challenged a ban on wearing the hijab in class. Five petitions had challenged the ban in court.

Ahead of the order, the state government banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru "to maintain public peace and order". Mangalore too banned large gatherings from March 15 to 19. Schools and colleges are closed in Udupi today.

The Karnataka High Court had temporarily banned religious clothes, including Hijab and saffron scarves, last month as the controversy snowballed into protests and a face-off between different sections of students.



Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka Hijab Row Verdict:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 15, 2022 10:39 (IST) Just In| Wearing Hijab not an essential religious practice, says Karnataka High Court

Mar 15, 2022 10:30 (IST) Bengaluru | Security tightened outside the residence of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi



HC to deliver judgment at 10.30 am today on petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions pic.twitter.com/y3JKNtEQaw - ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

Mar 15, 2022 10:03 (IST) Karnataka High Court will declare its verdict today on the hijab ban issue today



NDTV's MS Sreeja reports pic.twitter.com/PIWJaml7Yu - NDTV (@ndtv) March 15, 2022

Mar 15, 2022 09:58 (IST) The state government has banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru "to maintain public peace and order". Mangalore too has banned large gatherings from March 15 to 19. The Udupi district administration has declared a holiday in schools and colleges today.



Mar 15, 2022 09:53 (IST) Ahead of the verdict, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence to brief him on the security and police department.