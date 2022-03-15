Live Updates: Wearing Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice, Says Karnataka High Court

A hijab is not an essential religious practice, the Karnataka High Court said today in a huge setback to students who had challenged a ban on wearing the hijab in class. Five petitions had challenged the ban in court.
Ahead of the order, the state government banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru "to maintain public peace and order". Mangalore too banned large gatherings from March 15 to 19. Schools and colleges are closed in Udupi today.
The Karnataka High Court had temporarily banned religious clothes, including Hijab and saffron scarves, last month as the controversy snowballed into protests and a face-off between different sections of students.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka Hijab Row Verdict:
Bengaluru | Security tightened outside the residence of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi- ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022
HC to deliver judgment at 10.30 am today on petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in education institutions pic.twitter.com/y3JKNtEQaw
Karnataka High Court will declare its verdict today on the hijab ban issue today- NDTV (@ndtv) March 15, 2022
NDTV's MS Sreeja reports pic.twitter.com/PIWJaml7Yu
The Karnataka High Court will today give its verdict on the Hijab ban issue. Hijab, or headscarves worn by Muslims, became a flashpoint when students were not allowed to enter classrooms before removing them. 5 students challenged the ban in court.