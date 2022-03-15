Live Updates: Wearing Hijab Not An Essential Religious Practice, Says Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Hijab Row Live: The Karnataka High Court had temporarily banned religious clothes, including Hijab and saffron scarves, last month as the controversy snowballed into protests and a face-off between different sections of students.

A hijab is not an essential religious practice, the Karnataka High Court said today in a huge setback to students who had challenged a ban on wearing the hijab in class. Five petitions had challenged the ban in court.

Ahead of the order, the state government banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru "to maintain public peace and order". Mangalore too banned large gatherings from March 15 to 19. Schools and colleges are closed in Udupi today. 

Here are the LIVE Updates on Karnataka Hijab Row Verdict:

The state government has banned large gatherings for a week in state capital Bengaluru "to maintain public peace and order". Mangalore too has banned large gatherings from March 15 to 19. The Udupi district administration has declared a holiday in schools and colleges today.

Ahead of the verdict, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence to brief him on the security and police department.
Karnataka High Court To Pronounce Judgment In Hijab Row At 10:30 am
The Karnataka High Court will today give its verdict on the Hijab ban issue. Hijab, or headscarves worn by Muslims, became a flashpoint when students were not allowed to enter classrooms before removing them. 5 students challenged the ban in court.
