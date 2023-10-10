On Governor's Word, Trinamool Puts Protest Over Central Funds On Hold

Trinamool Congress's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has suspended the party's protest against the withholding of funds to West Bengal under central schemes. He, however, said the protests will intensify if no concrete steps are taken by October 31

The protest was put on hold after Governor CV Ananda Bose's assurance that he would take up the issue with the Centre during his next visit to Delhi.

"We wanted to continue the dharna but since the Governor has showed us courtesy we should return the courtesy," Mr Banerjee said.

"The Governor has assured us that he won't take two weeks but will take this up with the Centre in 24 hours. I have heard he has already left for Delhi. I have thanked him. I expect he will find a solution to this since he has already gone to Delhi. Senior leaders have asked me to lift the dharna and I have spoken to our leader as well," he said.

"We are lifting the dharna now. We are giving the Centre time till October 31. If there is no answer from the government, we will start a protest again on November 1. And our protest will continue till the funds are released," he added.

The protest – follow-up of one in Delhi over the same issue -- was taking place outside Raj Bhavan. This evening, a Trinamool delegation led by Mr Banerjee had met the Governor.

Mr Banerjee's leadership during the ongoing protest in Mamata Banerjee's absence has apparently cemented his position as the leader of the party. The Bengal Chief Minister is recovering from a foot injury.

Recently, Mr Banerjee has led the protest in the national capital with top Trinamool leaders at side. He has also led the dharna at the Raj Bhavan on the same issue and even led the Trinamool delegation that met the Governor this evening.