On Fuel Price Hike, Mamata Banerjee Asks Centre To Control Surge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed concern over the rising fuel prices across the country. Fuel prices are increasing again and again. All are being badly affected: agriculture, transport and common people are being forced to bear burden," she said in a tweet.The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the centre to take measures to control the surge. "In spite of the grim situation, why isn't the Central Govt taking any serious steps to find a solution? They need to act," Ms Banerjee, who is also supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress, added.The youth wing of the ruling party had last week taken out rallies in several districts of the state to protest against the sharp rise in fuel prices across the country.