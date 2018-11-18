On "Fake" No-Fly Zone Letter In Delhi, Aviation Ministry's Clarification

All India | | Updated: November 18, 2018 23:28 IST
The DGCA is the aviation regulator. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday no letter has been issued declaring a no-fly zone in and around the national capital.

The ministry in a tweet said it has come to its notice that a fake letter by the DGCA declaring a no-fly zone in and around Delhi is circulating on WhatsApp.

"It is clarified that no such letter/ order is issued by any civil aviation authorities," the ministry said.

The DGCA is the civil aviation regulator.

Specific details about the fake letter could not be immediately confirmed. 

