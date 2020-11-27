On Demolition At Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai Office, Court Verdict Today

Kangana Ranaut also sought a compensation of Rs. 2 crore for the demolition at her office.

The Bombay High Court will today pass orders on actor Kangana Ranaut's petition against the demolition at her office by Mumbai's civic body in September.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC had demolished a part of Ms Ranaut's bungalow at Mumbai's Pali Hill on September 9. The actor alleged that the civic body's action against her was a result of her comments against the Maharashtra government and the ruling Shiv Sena.

The "same party" is also the ruling party in the BMC, the "Queen" actor said in her petition, without naming Shiv Sena, which runs the BMC - India's richest municipal corporation.

The civic body claims Ms Ranaut's office contains illegal constructions.

The BMC listed 14 "violations" at her office, which included a toilet apparently built in space marked for a kitchen and an office set up in an area meant for a toilet.

The High Court had stopped the demolition on September 9 in a big win for the actor. The demolition, the court observed, was happening "when she is out of state, directing her to respond within 24 hours, and not granting her any further time, despite written request...".

Ms Ranaut also sought a compensation of Rs. 2 crore from Mumbai's municipal agency for "illegal" demolition of a part of her office.

Kangana Ranaut has been in the thick of controversies this year because of an ugly face-off with Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government over her criticism of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation.

Matters escalated sharply after her remarks in September about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and comparing the city to PoK, with the actor accusing the civic body for targeting her for her comments.