On CCTV, Congress Leader's Brother Shot Dead In Haryana's Faridabad

The brother of a Congress leader was shot dead in Haryana's Faridabad late last night over an alleged land dispute. Some men were seen approaching the man, Kunal Bhadana, and arguing with him when suddenly a shot was fired, CCTV footage showed. Next frame shows Bhadana collapsing to the ground and the accused fleeing the scene.

Kunal was the brother of local Congress leader Jyotender Bhadana. He had an argument over some issue with a person named Vijay over the phone after which Vijay along with his brother, Billu, and two other companions murdered him, Kunal's friend who were with him during the incident told police.

The victim's brother has filed a police complaint, reported news agency PTI. Kunal was standing near Masjid Chowk with a friend when Vijay, Billu and two others reached there and started arguing with him, according to the complaint by Jyotender Bhadana who had rushed to the spot after getting information about the argument.

"After getting information from my brother's friend, I rushed to the spot. I saw Billu holding my brother's hand while Vijay shot him in the chest. They then fled in their Swift car. With the help of others, I took Kunal to Asian Hospital in Sector 21-A for treatment, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival," the Congress leader said in his complaint.

A First Information Report or FIR was registered against Vijay, Billu and two others under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Arms Act at Dabua police station on Monday, the police said.