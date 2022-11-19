On CCTV: Aftab Walking With Bag Early Morning, Cops Suspect With Body Parts

Aftab will be subjected to a narco-analysis test within five days.

Aftab Ameen Poonawala, accused of killing Shraddha Walkar, was seen walking outside his home carrying a bag early morning last month, CCTV footage has revealed.

It is suspected that he was carrying Shraddha's body parts, and the police are trying to verify the footage. Recorded on October 18, this is the first visual CCTV footage to have surfaced in the horrific murder case.

The dark and grainy video clip shows a man walking on a street with a backpack and a carton package in his arms. His face is not clear, but the police claim it is Aftab. NDTV can't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Earlier today, the Delhi police recovered heavy and sharp cutting tools from Aftab Ameen Poonawala's flat, which they suspect might have been used to chop off Shraddha Walkar's body. Aftab has started revealing the truth after strict interrogation, and himself helped the police recover the vital evidence from his Chhatarpur flat, they said.

Police also recovered a heavy black polythene bag from Aftab's Gurugram workplace yesterday.

Shraddha and Aftab had moved from Mumbai to Delhi in May and four days later, following an argument over expenses and infidelity, he strangled her to death, later chopping up the body into 35 pieces that he kept in a fridge and disposed of in a jungle over 18 days, police have said.

Aftab will be subjected to a narco analysis test within five days.