On Camera, Shots Fired Outside Punjab Court In Fight Between 2 Groups

Some people were seen running for cover in the parking area of the court.

Multiple shots were fired outside a court in Punjab after a fight broke out between two groups today. Some people were seen running for cover in the parking area of the court, in the CCTV footage of the incident.

All the eight men, accused in an attempt to murder case, were at the court premises in Moga to attend a hearing.

"The fight broke out over a personal rivalry between the eight accused. They are on the run. We have identified then and a case has been filed in the firing incident," said Moga SSP Gulneet Khurana. "Further investigation underway," he added.

No one was injured in the incident.