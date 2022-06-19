On Camera, Rajasthan Cop Dragged On Bonnet By Traffic Violator

The footage shows a white car driving away with a traffic official stuck precariously on its bonnet.

A traffic constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Jodhpur today as the car owner drove away after being cautioned for not wearing seat belt.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: A traffic constable on duty, dragged on a bonnet of a car for 500 meters in Jodhpur as he tried to stop the car's driver for not wearing a seat-belt pic.twitter.com/9L3UkFzZPE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2022

The incident was captured on closed circuit television camera or CCTV.

The traffic constable was dragged for a distance of 500 m as the car whizzed by with scant regard for rules and regulations, according to news agency ANI.

The footage showed passers-by looked stunned by the sight of the traffic official being carried away on the bonnet of the car.

Further investigation is ongoing, the police said.