On Camera, Rajasthan Cop Dragged On Bonnet By Traffic Violator

The traffic constable was dragged for a distance of 500 m as the car whizzed by with scant regard for rules and regulations, according to news agency ANI.

The footage shows a white car driving away with a traffic official stuck precariously on its bonnet.

New Delhi:

A traffic constable was dragged on the bonnet of a car in Jodhpur today as the car owner drove away after being cautioned for not wearing seat belt.

The incident was captured on closed circuit television camera or CCTV.

The footage showed passers-by looked stunned by the sight of the traffic official being carried away on the bonnet of the car.

Further investigation is ongoing, the police said.

.