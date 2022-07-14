On Camera, Maharashtra Man Goes Missing After Dive Into Flooded River

A man from Maharashtra has gone missing after he jumped into an overflowing river. The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Malegaon yesterday.

In a video of the dive that has gone viral on social media, the man jumps into an overflowing Girna river. The 23-year-old hasn't been found yet.

Authorities searched for the man, Naeem Amin, late till Thursday night, but were unable to find him.

Several districts in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rains for over a week. The weather department has issued a red alert for Pune, Nashik, and 3 other districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in these districts.

A man and his daughter died in a landslide in Vasai city of Palghar district yesterday. Besides, four persons were swept away by floodwaters in the Gondia district.

The weather office has also predicted extremely heavy rainfall in seven other states along the West Coast, Central, and Peninsular India. The flood situation is expected to worsen further with water flowing above the warning level at 22 river sites.