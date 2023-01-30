On Camera, Huge Clash At Ajmer Shrine Between Pilgrims, Officials

Video clips from the incident show two huge groups of people trading blows.

A huge fight broke out between two groups of people at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah today in Rajasthan, witnesses said. The clash reportedly happened after a group belonging to the Barelvi sect, which was there to attend the urs (death anniversary) at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, raised slogans in favour of the Barelvi sect.

The Khadims (custodians and servers) of the dargah were angered by the slogans of another sect, which led to a clash between the two groups.

Video clips from the incident show two huge groups of people trading blows.

The dargah administration stepped in and tried to sort out the matter, and the local police also controlled the situation.

The pilgrims who had raised slogans in favour of the Barelvi sect managed to flee amid the chaos. No police case has been registered.