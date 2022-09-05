On CCTV, Cyrus Mistry's Luxury Car Minutes Before Fatal Crash

CCTV footage shows the car speeding minutes before the accident

A day after Cyrus Mistry's death in a car crash near Mumbai, a video shows the Mercedes SUV on the road, moments before the accident on Sunday afternoon.

Cyrus Mistry, a former Tata Sons chairman, was travelling in a Mercedes GLC Sports Utility Vehicle with Darius Pandole, a former independent director in the Tata Group, his wife Anahita Pandole and brother Jehangir Pandole.

CCTV footage shows the car speeding towards a checkpoint minutes before the accident on a bridge over river Surya. The car would go on to hit a road divider on the bridge at Charoti Naka, around 135 km from Mumbai.

An eyewitness, who works at a mechanic's shop, saw the accident. He rushed to the spot after hearing a loud crash.

Anahita Pandole, a Mumbai-based gynaecologist, was driving the car. The police say she may have lost control of the car while overtaking another vehicle at a high speed, from the wrong side, and hit a road divider.

Cyrus Mistry and Jehangir Pandole, who were in the backseat, were killed. They weren't wearing seat belts, according to police sources.

Anahita Pandole, 55, and Darius Pandole, 60, both sitting in front, were seriously injured.

The police are analysing the footage captured by all CCTV cameras in the area and the car is being investigated for any mechanical issues. They are also trying to retrieve data from a chip assembled in the vehicle - similar to a black box.