On Camera, Boy Slips From Father's Arms, Falls To Death In Raipur Mall

The child was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

An outing turned into a tragedy for a family as their one-year-old child died after slipping from his father's arms and falling from a height at a popular shopping mall in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Tuesday.

CCTV footage from Raipur's City Centre Mall showed a man carrying his infant son in his arms, with another person and a young child, standing on a landing for escalators. The man is seen trying to prevent the child, said to be 5 years old, from ascending an escalator when the toddler in his arms slipped from his grasp and fell.

