'We Don't Have Stocks': Delhi Government On 3rd Phase Vaccine-Drive Eve

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has said people will be informed when stocks arrive.

The Delhi government today said it had run out of Covid vaccines and is awaiting fresh supplies from the private companies. Speaking on the eve of phase III of the national vaccination drive, which will see all adults being inoculated, the state Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the public will be informed when the stocks are replenished.

"We don't have vaccines as of now. We have made requests to the company regarding vaccines, we will tell you when it comes," Mr Jain told ANI.

Delhi today recorded 25,296 new COVID-19 cases along with 368 deaths. Overall, it has recorded nearly 11 lakh infections and over 15,000 fatalities. The city has also borne the brunt of an acute resource shortage that has hit the country in recent weeks due to the overwhelming inflow of patients into hospitals.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive, which is also dubbed "liberalised", vaccine makers will supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory-released doses to the Government of India and will be allowed to supply the remaining half to state governments and in the open market.