On 10th Straight Hike, Petrol Prices Touch Rs 85 In Mumbai

As vehicle owners simmered in rage, former union minister P Chidambaram claimed in a series of tweets that it was possible to cut up to Rs 25 per litre in petrol prices, but the government will not do so.
Yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah said the government was working on a plan to check the spike in fuel prices.
"The petroleum minister will have a meeting with the officials of the oil companies. We are trying to work out a formula to reduce the prices in the next three to four days," Mr Shah had told reporters.