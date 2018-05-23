On 10th Straight Hike, Petrol Prices Touch Rs 85 In Mumbai

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2018 14:47 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On 10th Straight Hike, Petrol Prices Touch Rs 85 In Mumbai
New Delhi:  Petrol prices rose again today pushing it to Rs 85 in Mumbai, Rs 80 in Chennai and Rs 77 in Delhi. This is the 10th hike in as many days.

As vehicle owners simmered in rage, former union minister P Chidambaram claimed in a series of tweets that it was possible to cut up to Rs 25 per litre in petrol prices, but the government will not do so.

Comments
Yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah said the government was working on a plan to check the spike in fuel prices.

"The petroleum minister will have a meeting with the officials of the oil companies. We are trying to work out a formula to reduce the prices in the next three to four days," Mr Shah had told reporters.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Petrol pricesIOCAmit Shah

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................