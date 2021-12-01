Arrivals 'Smooth', Says Delhi Airport As New Rules Over Omicron Begin

In Delhi, positive travellers will be shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

The Delhi airport tweeted this morning that operations for international arrivals from "at-risk" countries are running smooth as fresh travel guidelines for new Covid variant, Omicron, kicked in last night.

The variant, first detected in South Africa, poses a "very high" risk globally, the World Health Organization has warned, setting off alarm bells across the world.

"Operations for International arrivals are running smooth after the implementation of the New guidelines laid down by @MoHFW_INDIA," the airport tweeted.

"Total 1013 passengers from 4 'at risk' flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test. 792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test," it said in another post.

The list of countries deemed "at-risk" for now includes the United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.

In Delhi, positive travellers will be shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. Their samples will immediately be sent to the INSACOG Labs network, a multi-laboratory, multi-agency, pan-India network set up by the government to monitor genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2. Those testing negative will have to undergo a mandatory home quarantine for 7 days and again go through an RT-PCR Test.