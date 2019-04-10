Omar Abdullah Seeks PM Modi's Response Over Imran Khan's 'Endorsement'

Omar Abdullah says it is the Pakistan which wants PM Modi to win again. (File)

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to answer for Pakistani premier Imran Khan's "endorsement" for his second term as prime minister.

Imran Khan told a group of foreign journalists in an interview that he believes there may be a better chance of peace talks with India and settle the Kashmir issue if the BJP wins the general elections.

Opposition parties latched onto the remarks to attack PM Modi.

"Modi will have to answer that because it was Modi only who, till now, was saying that Pakistan and militants want the BJP to lose, but it has become clear today that it is the Pakistan which wants Modi to win again," Omar Abdullah said.

In the interview, Imran Khan said other parties would be afraid of right-wing backlash in case of settlement on the Kashmir issue. "Perhaps if the BJP wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," he said.

Earlier, in a tweet, Omar Abdullah -- a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir -- said Imran Khan had "endorsed" PM Modi for a second term.

"So much for Modi Sahib telling the country only Pakistan & its sympathisers want BJP to lose. Imran Khan has just endorsed him for a 2nd term," Mr Abdullah said.

"Just imagine what all the 'Chowkidar' handles would be doing to @RahulGandhi & the Congress right now if Imran Khan had endorsed RG as PM in these elections? Who is the ''tukde tukde'' gang now?" the NC vice-president said in another tweet.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.