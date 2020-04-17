Odisha Sanctions Over Rs 80 Lakhs For Feeding Stray Dogs, Other Animals During Lockdown

Odisha had earlier sanctioned Rs 54 lakh for eeding stray dogs, other animals (Representational)

The Odisha government approved an additional fund of Rs 80,18,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for feeding stray dogs and other animals in urban areas during the extended lockdown phase ending on May 3.

The funds will be provided to the Urban Local bodies, namely five municipal corporations, 48 municipalities, and 61 NACs to provide for food to the stray dogs and other animals.

The Odisha government had earlier sanctioned Rs 54 lakh for the purpose.

Odisha has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases with just one death being reported so far, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

