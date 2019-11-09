Odisha: Pregnant Woman Rescued By Fire Department Personnel During Cyclone Bulbul

Pregnant woman rescued by fire dept personnel during Cyclone Bulbul in Odisha

A pregnant woman from Rajkanika town of Odisha's Kendrapada district was rescued and shifted to Rajkanika Community Health Centers (CHC) by the fire personnel on Saturday morning.

Under the impact of ''Bulbul Cyclone,'' the roads were blocked as numbers of trees were uprooted due to a strong storm and rainfall.

The fire personnel removed the fallen trees to clean the road and took the woman to the hospital.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy falls that under the influence of cyclonic storm in few districts Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak and isolated places over Howrah and Hooghly on November 9.

