Reach Out To People: Odisha Chief Minister To Newly Sworn-In Ministers

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik asked his Ministers to work for the benefit of the people.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asked his newly inducted Ministers into the Cabinet to 'Tour' more and reach out to a maximum number of people with a view to "strengthen the grassroots further".

Naveen Patnaik convened a meeting soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers after the entire cabinet ministers resigned from their respective positions on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister added one more 'T' to the 'mantra' of 5 Ts which include Team Work, Technology, Transparency, Transformation and Time Limit with 'Tour' being the latest addition.

Sharing a picture of all the new Cabinet Ministers on his Twitter Naveen Patnaik said "The only way to lead the people is to serve the people."

Naveen Patnaik asked his Ministers to work for the benefit of the people, visit every district, block and gram panchayat and spend more time with the people and make efforts to fulfil all the promises.

A total of 21 ministers (13 Cabinet and 8 Minister of State - Independent charge) took oath in Naveen Patnaik Cabinet on Sunday, out of which five are women ministers.

The reshuffle has been done to give an opportunity to new faces and introduce a combination of young and experienced leaders from BJD into the cabinet ahead of the 2024 general and assembly elections.