Objective Behind Parliament Security Breach? What Accused Have Told Cops

The case is being investigated by the anti-terror cell of Delhi police.

The Delhi police said that the security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned over months by six people, five of whom have been arrested. During questioning, the accused told police that the breach was aimed at drawing the government's attention to various issues.

Sources said that the five arrested told police that they were upset with issues like unemployment, farmers' troubles and Manipur violence. They say they used the colour smoke to draw attention so that lawmakers have discussions on these issues.

"They had the same ideology and hence decided to give a message to the government. The security agencies are trying to ascertain if they were instructed by anyone or any organisation," an official said.

Two intruders had released colour smoke inside the Lok Sabha, and the remaining two popped open a colour aerosol canister on a road outside the parliament building.

While being taken away by police personnel, one of the protester told reporters, "We do not belong to any organisation. We are students and we are unemployed. Our parents work as labourers, and farmers and some are small shopkeepers. An attempt is being made to suppress our voices."

Following the security breach yesterday, the area around Parliament was turned into a fortress with the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel while the Delhi Police's Special Cell has been tasked with the investigation.