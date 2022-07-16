O Panneerselvam Hospitalised In Tamil Nadu With Covid Symptoms

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished O Panneerselvam a quick recovery. (File)

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been admitted to a hospital after he developed COVID-19 symptoms, the hospital treating him said on Saturday.

Mr Panneerselvam was admitted in the isolation unit on July 15 with mild symptoms of COVID-19, a MGM Healthcare medical bulletin said.

"He is currently in observation under a team of our experts. He is stable and on medication as advised by the clinical team," the bulletin added.

Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Mr Panneerselvam a quick recovery. Days ago, Mr Panneerselvam was expelled from the AIADMK.

