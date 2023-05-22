'They Will Be Beaten With Bamboo Sticks': Trinamool MP's Remark Sparks Row

Nusrat Jahan's comment has sparked off a political slugfest between the TMC and the Opposition.

Trinamool Congress MP from West Bengal's Basirhat Nusrat Jahan on Sunday said the opposition parties will be beaten up with bamboo sticks during panchayat elections.

The actor-turned-politician was addressing a public meeting in her constituency, where she made the controversial statement.

"See what conspiracy they are doing today! They tried many things against people. They tried to intimidate people. They played with religion. But nothing worked. In 2021 they said 'is bar 200 par' but they failed and their boat capsized...They are planning a bigger conspiracy this time. They stopped people's money to Bengal. It's a conspiracy to stop Mamata Banerjee's work for the people. They have withheld funds for the 100 days guaranteed work scheme to the state. They do not give anything to Bengal. Why do think the people of Bengal will vote for you? What have you done for them? You will not get a single vote. Whoever comes here during Panchayat elections, whether it is the BJP or Congress, they will be beaten with bamboo sticks by the people of Basirhat," she said.

The meeting at which Nusrat Jahan was speaking was being held to prepare for TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's programme, which is scheduled to take place in a few days.

Nusrat Jahan's comment has sparked off a political slugfest between the TMC and the Opposition.

State BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, "She is a Member of Parliament, can't say that she is politically illiterate. But she is speaking the way her seniors speak. Her statement in Basirhat was provocative. People of Basirhat will answer this befittingly".

The panchayat elections in the state are likely to be held by the middle of this year.