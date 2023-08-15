Number Of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' To Be Increased From 10,000 To 25,000: PM Modi

PM Modi said Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new power to the people.

The government is working to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new power to the people, especially the middle class.

"If someone is diagnosed with diabetes, then a monthly bill of Rs 3,000 gets accrued. Through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the medicines that cost Rs 100, we are giving it at Rs 10 to Rs 15," he said.

Now, the government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000, he said.

'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' have been set up for making affordable generic medicines available for all.

In his address, the Prime Minister said the world saw India's potential during the coronavirus crisis. "When the supply chains of other countries were disrupted, we had advocated a human-centric approach to ensure the world's progress."

Holistic healthcare was the demand of the hour after Covid, he said adding his government established a separate Ayush department and now the world is taking note of Ayush and Yoga.

"The world is now watching us because of our commitment," PM Modi said, adding that India has emerged as "Vishwa Mitra" (friend of the world) in the post-Covid period.

"After Covid, India advocated for the 'One Earth One Health' approach. Problems can only be solved when humans, animals and plants are addressed equally with respect to diseases," the Prime Minister said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)