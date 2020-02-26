"Cops Doing Their Job," NSA Ajit Doval Assures Violence-Hit Delhi Areas

Ajit Doval walked along with a convoy of police officials in Jafrabad, one of the worst-hit areas since Sunday.

'Cops Doing Their Job,' NSA Ajit Doval Assures Violence-Hit Delhi Areas
New Delhi:

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who has been put in charge of restoring normalcy in the violence-hit parts of Delhi, this evening visited the area to review security and interacted with locals there. "Situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing its work," the NSA said.

Mr Doval walked along with a convoy of police officials in Jafrabad, one of the worst-hit areas since Sunday. 23 people have died and over 200 injured in the clashes over the contentious citizenship law in the last three days.

