Now, Update Passport Details On Covid Vaccine Certificates Online

Passport details can be updated by logging into cowin.gov.in app.

The government has issued guidelines for updating or correcting passport details in COVID-19 vaccination certificates online. The announcement has come as a big relief to several people who planned to travel abroad soon, after receiving both the doses of a COVID-19 vaccine but were unable to do so as their passport details were not updated in their certificates. The official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu App Thursday afternoon shared the process for updating or correcting passport details in the certificates.

Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate.

Login to https://t.co/S3pUooMbXX.

Select Raise a Issue

Select the passport option



Select the person from the drop down menu



Enter passport number

Submit



You will receive the new certificate in seconds. pic.twitter.com/Ed5xIbN834 — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

In a step-by-step guide, the tweet said those who want to update their passport details need to first log in to http://cowin.gov.in and then follow the direction as mentioned in the tweet.

Here is how you can do it after you enter the cowin.gov.in app. Once you follow these steps, you will receive the new certificate in seconds.

Once the process is complete, the user will receive the new updated certificate “in seconds”. In another tweet, it said in case the name on the certificate does not match the name on the passport, the person can request for name correction as well on the website. But it added that entering a passport number and requesting a name change can only be done once. “So please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details,” it said.

In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well



Entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021

Many people who have got both doses were worried for some time as they did not know how to get their passport number entered in the certificates so as to enable themselves to travel abroad. This online facility will be a huge relief to them. Several Twitter users responded to the thread, thanking the authorities.

Great work CoWIN team. Its good to see such a proactive initiative towards citizen comfort and ease of use. Hope this infects all public service system designers... — Mayank Sharma (@_mayanksharma) June 24, 2021

Great work... it's working seamlessly, also old requests got approved. Kudos — Varun Kodnani (@varunkodnani) June 24, 2021

Excellent, many thanks for providing such option. — A. KUMAR (@kumararvind6) June 24, 2021

However, there were a few who also said that they had encountered problems while updating their certificates.

“I have tried to add my passport to the vaccine certificate. I also received a message that my passport details are updated, but the vaccination certificate does not reflect my passport details. It is still showing Aadhaar Card. Please help!” said a user, Amita.

I have tried to add my passport to vaccine certificate , i also received a message that my passport details are updated, but the vaccination certificate does not reflect my passport details, it is still showing aadhar card. Please help! — Amita (@Amita50620618) June 24, 2021

Another person, Pranjali Das, said her request to add her passport details “has been denied”. She sought help from the authorities, saying she is due to travel abroad soon.

Hello, I tried registering my passport but I was notified that the request has been denied. Could you please help me resolve this issue? I'm due to travel soon for higher studies. — Pranjali Das (@pranjali_d) June 24, 2021

Have you tried to update or correct your passport details in covid vaccine certificates? If yes, let us know about your experiences.